Rapper Travis Scott's Utopia is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth, straight week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Hozier's Unreal Unearth at No. 3, the Barbie movie soundtrack at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are j-hope's Jack in the Box at No. 6, Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at No. 7, Swift's Lover at No. 8, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.