"I mean, why not?" Liu said. "I mean, it'd be so much fun. Like, just get us all back together and do some action, flip the hair."
Diaz recently returned to acting in Netflix's Back in Action, which premiered on the streamer Friday. In the movie, Diaz portrays a woman who has also come out of retirement, only Diaz's character was a spy for the CIA.
The film is Diaz's first in over a decade.
Liu recently starred in Red One, and she will portray a mother whose family moves into a house that possesses an "energy" in the horror film Presence.
