Netflix is previewing When Life Gives You Tangerines, which premieres March 7.

The streamer announced the release Thursday with a preview featuring K-pop star and actress IU and actor Park Bo-gum.

IU portrays the rebellious Ae-Sun, who is admired by Gwen-sik (Park Bo-gum).

The announcement preview shows the couple holding hands. In one moment, they each wear a canola flower behind their ear.

"When Live Gives You Tangerines promises to bring warmth to your spring days with its authentic, relatable stories that reflect the different stages of life throughout the seasons," an official synopsis says.

The series is set on Jeju Island, and will also star Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.

When Life Gives You Tangerines premieres about a month after IU's concert film The Winning arrives in theaters. The film opens in select cities Feb. 5.

"Captured live from her Seoul World Cup Stadium concert, this cinematic experience will immerse audiences in a breathtaking visual and auditory spectacle," a synopsis reads.

IU will perform tracks from her EP The Winning, which dropped in February, and other fan favorites.