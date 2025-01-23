Ubisoft is previewing Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is slated for a March 20 release.

The video game is the 14th major installment in the series, and is set in feudal Japan amid daimyo Oda Nobunaga's violent quest "toward unification."

The preview shows shinobi assassin Naoe, who is haunted by nightmares.

"There is evil at work in our homeland," she says. "Greedy lords who bring war."

Naoe is given a special weapon that "cannot be taken" and ultimately meets the African samurai Yasuke, who tells her she is "a part of something bigger than this war."

The pair appear to clash at first but later join forces, with Yasuke noting, "Our fates are connected."

The action role-playing game had originally been planned for a 2024 release, but was postponed to February, and then again to March 20 amid a possible buyout.

The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.