The 33-year-old actress announced Tuesday on Valentine's Day that she is one year sober.
Hale shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of a cake with icing that reads "1 Year!"
"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety," the star captioned the post.
"While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," she said.
