Motherland actress Anna Maxwell Martin and Endeavor actor Shaun Evans have signed on to star in ITV's true crime drama, Delia Balmer.

Filming is to begin this month on screenwriter Nick Stevens' four-part adaptation of Balmer's book, Living with a Serial Killer.

Balmer was a nurse who in the 1990s endured a violent romantic relationship with the titular villain John Sweeney, who, for years, was suspected of killing two women but kept escaping prosecution. He has since been brought to justice.

"Delia Balmer's story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit when facing unimaginable evil. Nick Stevens' scripts have brilliantly captured the fortitude of a truly remarkable woman and her journey to achieving justice and the obstacles she had to overcome," ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said in a statement Wednesday.

"We're thrilled to be working with Nick, Simon Heath and World Productions again, the team behind The Pembrokeshire Murders to bring this extraordinary story to the ITV1 and ITVX audience."