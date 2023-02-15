The Hills alum Audrina Patridge is mourning the death of a young family member.

"My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven," Patridge captioned a gallery of family photos prominently featuring Sadie Raine Loza on Tuesday.

"I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!"

Sadie's mother Casey Loza announced her death Tuesday, but not disclose the cause.

"Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I'll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life....."Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another." Transformation is a better word than death," Loza wrote in her own Instagram post.

"Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You're with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you."

People.com said Sadie celebrated her 15th birthday last week.