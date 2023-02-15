The first image has been released of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, Folie a Deux.

The photo shows Gaga as Quinn looking intensely and holding the face of the smiling Joker ( Joaquin Phoenix ) who has her backed up against a wall.

She is wearing little makeup, her blonde hair is pulled back and she is wearing a fuzzy mustard-yellow sweater.

Production on the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster is expected to begin in December.

Reportedly a musical set in Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, the movie is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.