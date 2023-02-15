Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon have made a comedic rap music video celebrating hats.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Teenie Weenie Beanie" premiered on The Tonight Show and is now available on YouTube where it has gotten more than 100,000 views since it was posted Tuesday.

"It's a cold, cold day and I'm getting the chills, wanna make them go away, I need something for reals, whether I'm in my house or out on the street, I want a hat right now that can bring me the heat. It's a teenie weenie beanie," Rudd sings in the silly song.

"It's a teenie weenie beanie. It don't cover your ears, because you've still need to hear. It's a teenie weenie beanie."

Fallon then appears, dressed exactly like Rudd in a denim shirt over a black turtle neck and black pants.

Looking in a mirror, Fallon sings: "Have a bad hair day, but I don't have the time. Need to make it go away at the drop of a dime, I can't smooth it out, looks like I rolled out of bed. I want a hat right now I can put on my head. It's a teenie weenie beanie."

The song has several other silly stanzas, which Rudd and Fallon deliver enthusiastically with exaggerated dance moves.

Rudd is on the promotion trail for his new superhero movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.