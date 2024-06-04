Peacock is introducing the stars of Love Island USA Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service unveiled 10 new contestants Tuesday ahead of the season's premiere this month.

Love Island USA is a dating reality show featuring a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live together in isolation at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

Season 6 will be set in Fiji at a brand-new vibrant villa that includes "a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway."

"Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples' challenges and even a few surprise guests," an official description reads.

The Season 6 contestants are:

Hannah Smith, 26, a bottle server from Charlotte, N.C.

JaNa Craig, 27, a day trader from Las Vegas

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kaylor Martin, 22, a grad student from Connellsville, Pa.

Leah Kateb, 24, a college student from Bell Canyon, Calif.

Serena Page, 24, a media planner from Los Angeles

Aaron Evans, 26, a deck hand from North Devon, U.K.

Coye Simmons, 28, a school district unit director from Winston-Salem, N.C.

Kendall Washington, 27, a territory manager in medical device sales from Dallas

Kordell Beckham, 21, an aircraft fueler and model from Dallas

Robert Rausch, 25, a snake wrangler from Florence, Ala.

Evans previously won The Traitors UK Season 1, while Rausch was a contestant in Love Island USA Season 5.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will host the season, with Iain Stirling to return as narrator.

Season 6 will premiere June 11 on Peacock. The Love Island Aftersun weekly after-show will stream Saturdays.