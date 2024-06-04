Like a Dragon: Yakuza, a new live-action series based on the Sega video game franchise, is coming to Prime Video.

Amazon announced in a press release Monday that the Japanese original series will premiere on Prime Video in October.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is directed by Masaharu Take (100 Yen Love, The Naked Director), with Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande and Joshua Long as executive producers.

Ryoma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive) will play the main character, Kazuma Kiryu.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a crime-suspense-action drama set in two time periods, 1995 and 2005, in KamurochÅ, a fictional district inspired by the violent Shinjuku ward's KabukichÅ.

The show follows "the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity," according to an official synopsis.

The series aims to showcase modern Japan and the dramatic stories of intense characters, such as Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore.

"I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza," Take said. "The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of efforts from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon."

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will consist of six episodes and premiere Oct. 25.

News of the show follows the success of Fallout, Amazon's live-action series based on the Fallout video game franchise.