Disney and Pixar are gearing up for the release of Inside Out 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studios shared a final trailer for the movie Tuesday.

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the animated film Inside Out (2015). The films follow Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) and other personified emotions in the mind of Riley, now a teenager in Inside Out 2.

The trailer shows Riley (Kensington Tallman) struggle with new emotions, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

June Squibb (Nebraska, Good Girls) also joins the voice cast as the emotion Nostalgia.

Disney and Pixar previously shared a trailer for the film in March that showcases Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and opens in theaters June 14.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The film follows news that Pixar has laid off 14% of its workforce, the largest layoff in the studio's history.