Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 special.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the upcoming special Tuesday.

Love is Blind is a reality series featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

The new episode reunites the stars of Love is Blind Season 3, which concluded in November.

Cole Barnett is seen reuniting with his ex, Zanab Jaffrey, and promising to do better.

"I am intending to be a better man," he tells Brennon Lemieux.

Meanwhile, Raven Ross says that her ex, Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, cheated on her. Alagbada is seen proposing again to Ross.

Alagbada and Ross announced their split in a joint statement in November.

The Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 special will premiere Feb. 10 on Netflix.

"A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships," an official description reads.