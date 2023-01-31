Fall Out Boy is going on tour in 2023.

The rock band announced a new North American tour, the So Much for (Tour) Dust tour, on Tuesday.

The new tour kicks off June 21 in Chicago, Ill., and ends Aug. 6 in Camden, N.J.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by special guests Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong and The Academy Is... on select dates.

Fall Out Boy will release its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, on March 24.

Guitarist Joe Trohman announced this month that he will take a break from the band to focus on his mental health.

Here's the full list of dates for the So Much for (Tour) Dust tour:

June 21 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

June 23 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 - Bonner Springs, Kans., at Azura Amphitheatre

June 27 - The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at BMO Stadium

July 5 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

July 9 - Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 11 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

July 13 - Somerset, Wisc., at Somerset Amphitheater

July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 16 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 19 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 - Atlanta, Ga., at Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 29 - Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 1 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 2 - Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Aug. 4 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6 - Camden, N.J., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion