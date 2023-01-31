Fall Out Boy is going on tour in 2023.The rock band announced a new North American tour, the So Much for (Tour) Dust tour, on Tuesday.The new tour kicks off June 21 in Chicago, Ill., and ends Aug. 6 in Camden, N.J.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.Fall Out Boy will be joined by special guests Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong and The Academy Is... on select dates.Fall Out Boy will release its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, on March 24.Guitarist Joe Trohman announced this month that he will take a break from the band to focus on his mental health.Here's the full list of dates for the So Much for (Tour) Dust tour:June 21 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley FieldJune 23 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJune 24 - Bonner Springs, Kans., at Azura AmphitheatreJune 27 - The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionJune 28 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis PavilionJune 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreJuly 1 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at BMO StadiumJuly 5 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline AmphitheatreJuly 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA AmphitheatreJuly 9 - Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreJuly 11 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMPJuly 13 - Somerset, Wisc., at Somerset AmphitheaterJuly 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music CenterJuly 16 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music CenterJuly 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music CenterJuly 19 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube LiveJuly 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music PavilionJuly 22 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterJuly 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial AmphitheatreJuly 25 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 26 - Atlanta, Ga., at Lakewood AmphitheatreJuly 29 - Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music TheatreJuly 30 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser StageAug. 1 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills StadiumAug. 2 - Boston, Mass., at Fenway ParkAug. 4 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake AmphitheaterAug. 5 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 6 - Camden, N.J., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion