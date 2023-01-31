Lil Wayne is going on tour in 2023.The 40-year-old singer and rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., announced a new North American tour, the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, on Tuesday.Lil Wayne will kick off the tour April 4 in Minneapolis, Minn., and bring the venture to a close May 13 in Los Angeles.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST.Lil Wayne released his 13th studio album, Funeral, in January 2020. The rapper is expected to release new music this year.Here's the full list of dates for the Welcome to Tha Carter tour:April 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Fillmore MinneapolisApril 6 -- Fargo, N.D., at Scheels ArenaApril 7 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter ArenaApril 8 -- Madison, Wisc., at The SylveeApril 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius ChicagoApril 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore DetroitApril 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, at HistoryApril 13 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues BostonApril 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Apollo TheaterApril 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore PhiladelphiaApril 18 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The FillmoreApril 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at The Fillmore CharlotteApril 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at The RitzApril 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at TabernacleApril 24 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Iron City BhamApril 26 -- St. Louis, Mo.April 27 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music WorksApril 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues ClevelandApril 30 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp ArenaMay 2 -- Houston, Texas, at House of Blues HoustonMay 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues DallasMay 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubbs BBQMay 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at The ComplexMay 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore AuditoriumMay 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van BurenMay 10 -- San Diego, Calif., at Soma San DiegoMay 12 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The MasonicMay 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern