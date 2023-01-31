South Korean boy band BSS is sharing new details about its forthcoming single album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Seventeen, released a track list for the single album, Second Wind, on Tuesday.

Second Wind will feature the songs "Let's Fighting" featuring Lee Young-ji, "Lunch" and "Turn It On at 7 O'Clock."

BSS will release Second Wind, its debut single album, and a new music video Feb. 6.

The group released a concept trailer for Second Wind earlier this month and will share a highlight medley for the album Wednesday, along with teaser videos Thursday and Friday.

BSS consists of Seventeen's Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi.

The subunit originally made its debut with the single "Just Do It" in 2018.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.