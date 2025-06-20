Lorde released a new song and an accompanying music video Friday.

"Hammer" is the third single the New Zealand singer has released ahead of her upcoming album, Virgin, due June 27.

Virgin marks the music artist's first album since Solar Power dropped in 2021.

The video shows Lorde swimming, running, and even getting a tattoo in London's Hampstead Heath park. Viewers also see her sitting among pigeons and laying in the grass.

"Now I know you don't deal much in love and affection," she sings. "But I really do think there could be a connection. I burn and I sing and I scheme and I dance. Some days I'm a woman, some days I'm a man."

Lorde said "Hammer" is "the sound of my rebirth" in a synopsis on her website.

She previously released the songs "What was That" and "Man of the Year."