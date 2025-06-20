Prime Video is announcing the release schedule for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The first pair of episodes are set to arrive on the streamer July 16, followed by weekly episodes through Sept. 17.

The final chapter of the series, which follows an evolving love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), will feature 11 episodes.

The new schedule is a slight deviation from the sophomore season, which kicked off with a three-episode premiere.

All of the Season 1 episodes were released in one block.

Both prior seasons contained 8 episodes.

A recently released trailer shows Belly announcing her engagement to Jeremiah after his mother's (Rachel Blanchard) funeral service.

Jenny Han's books serve as inspiration for the series, which also examines "the complexities of family and the strength of female friendships," according to an official synopsis.

Han serves as one of the showrunners and an executive producer.