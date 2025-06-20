Starz is teasing the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora and Manuel Eduardo Ramirez.

Sikora portrays Tommy Egan, who is evading federal agents and rivals as he struggles to "take over Chicago's drug game," according to an official synopsis.

Season 3 will see him face off against Miguel (Ramirez).

"With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offense and defense to survive and protect everything he's worked for," the synopsis states.

Season 3 also stars Isaac Keys, Kris D. Lofton, Adrienne Walker, Miriam A. Hyman, Anthony Fleming III and Lucien Cambric.

The finale will premiere in the fall, but a specific date has not yet been announced.