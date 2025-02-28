Longmire Days -- the annual festival celebrating Craig Johnson's best-selling Sheriff Walt Longmire books and the beloved TV show it inspired -- is set to take place this July 17-20 in Buffalo, Wyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson and former series cast members Robert Taylor , Louanne Stephens, A. Martinez, John Bishop and Derek Phillips have been booked to attend the event.

"In an exciting development, our event committee is working on some new ideas for this year's event. We can't wait for you to see what they do. Feel free to comment with your best ideas!" the festival's official Facebook page said Friday.

"Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available. We are eager to see you all in July for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the Longmire series."

Co-starring Lou Diamond Phillips, Zahn McClarnon, Katee Sackhoff and Cassidy Freeman, the show aired for six seasons 2012 through 2017. It remains popular in reruns on Paramount+