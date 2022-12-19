Rosario Dawson also returns as the Star Wars character Ahsoka in a glimpse of the new series Ahsoka. Dawson first played the character in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
Ahsoka (Dawson) is seen wearing a cloak and pulling back her hood.
In addition, Samuel L. Jackson is shown reprising the Marvel character Nick Fury in the new series Secret Invasion. The show centers on Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Win or Lose, Peter Pan & Wendy, The Mandalorian Season 3, American Born Chinese, Dug Days: Carl's Date and The Bad Batch Season 2 are also coming to Disney+ in 2023.
