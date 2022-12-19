Disney+ is teasing its upcoming slate of TV series and films for 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service released a trailer Monday featuring footage from Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion and more.

The Loki teaser shows Tom Hiddleston return as the Marvel character Loki, who is seen with Mobius (Owen Wilson) while surrounded by Loki clones.

"A little over the top, don't you think?" Mobius (Wilson) asks Loki (Hiddleston).

Loki is created by Michael Waldron and also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant and Jonathan Majors.

Rosario Dawson also returns as the Star Wars character Ahsoka in a glimpse of the new series Ahsoka. Dawson first played the character in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka (Dawson) is seen wearing a cloak and pulling back her hood.

In addition, Samuel L. Jackson is shown reprising the Marvel character Nick Fury in the new series Secret Invasion. The show centers on Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Win or Lose, Peter Pan & Wendy, The Mandalorian Season 3, American Born Chinese, Dug Days: Carl's Date and The Bad Batch Season 2 are also coming to Disney+ in 2023.