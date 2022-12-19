MTV is giving a glimpse of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15.
The network shared a trailer for the season Monday and announced the season's new celebrity guest judges.
Singer and actress Ariana Grande will appear as a guest judge in the two-episode Season 15 premiere, which airs Jan. 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST. Grande will join series judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews in welcoming the new contestants.
Visage and Mathews return as judges alongside Carson Kressley.
