Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will release a new docuseries with Netflix.

The streaming service announced the series Live to Lead alongside a trailer for the show Monday.

Live to Lead is inspired by former South African President Nelson Mandela and explores "the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change."

The series features interviews with former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, social justice activist Gloria Steinem and other world leaders.

Harry and Markle will present and executive produce the new show.

"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" Harry says in the trailer. "'It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.'"

Harry and Markle signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020.

The couple released their first project with Netflix, the docuseries Harry & Meghan, in December. It tells the story of their decision to step back from the royal family and move to California, where they are raising their two children.