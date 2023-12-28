Rappers LL Cool J and Cardi B have been booked to perform on Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The holiday event is to air Sunday night on ABC.

This will be Seacrest's 19th year hosting from New York.

LL Cool J is set to sing just before midnight, while Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla are slated to sing on the Big Apple stage throughout the evening.

Singer Rita Ora is set to co-host with Seacrest.

Cardi B will perform at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Jeannie Mai will preside over the Hollywood festivities, which will include performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monae, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Renee Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The program will also include comedy segments by Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco.