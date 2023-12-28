Cardi B will perform at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
Jeannie Mai will preside over the Hollywood festivities, which will include performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monae, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Renee Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.
The program will also include comedy segments by Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco.
