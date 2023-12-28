Hope & Faith alum Nicole Paggi has temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

TVLIne reported that Storms will only be off the show for a few episodes. She also took breaks from the show in 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

She has played the role since 2005.

Maxie is the daughter of supercouple Frisco (Jack Wagner) and Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner) and stepdaughter of Mac Scorpio (John J. York).

"So fun playing Maxie Waters on General Hospital!" Paggi wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

No reason has been given for the switch and Storms has not publicly commented on it.

Paggi's other credits include Pasadena, 9-1-1 and Rookie: Feds.