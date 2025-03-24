Pop singer Lizzo is set to portray "godmother of rock and roll" Rosetta Tharpe in a biopic from Amazon MGM Studios.

The film, Rosetta, will follow the gospel singer as she makes waves with her guitar and hides details of her personal life, Deadline reports.

Lizzo, 36, has previously starred in the 2019 film Hustlers and a reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which aired in 2022.

"It's finally out y'all," Lizzo said in her Instagram Stories Monday, announcing her upcoming role. "I'm so excited and honored.

She recently released the singles "Still Bad" and "Love in Real Life," her first songs since 2023.

Yola previously portrayed Tharpe in Elvis, a biopic released in 2022.