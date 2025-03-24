Netflix released a clip from David Letterman's interview with WNBA star Caitlin Clark from an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The clip, posted to YouTube and X, features Clark recounting how she taught herself to dribble at the age of 5 because she wanted to emulate her older brother.

"I learned to ride my bike at maybe like 3 years old, without training wheels -- maybe 4 years old -- but that was only because my older brother learned that day and I was like, 'Mom, dad, take mine off right now, I'm learning,' and I did," Clark says.

Clark says her competitive streak is not always a good thing: "When I'm just playing like a casual card game with my family or my friends, and everybody hates me by the end of the night. And I'm like, 'Ah, great, I ruined Christmas.'"

Season 5 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres April 8 on Netflix.

Clark, 23, played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and joined the WNBA's Indiana Fever in 2024.