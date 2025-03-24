Peacock announced the first casting news for Crystal Lake on Monday. Linda Cardellini will play Pamela Voorhees in the streaming series based on Friday the 13th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela, played by Betsy Palmer, was the killer in the 1980 horror movie. Her son, Jason, drowned in Crystal Lake while the negligent counselors were partying, so she exacted her revenge on the new counselors when the camp re-opened.

Jason himself rose from the lake at the end of the movie and became the killer in the rest of the franchise, which boasts 12 films including Jason X, Freddy vs. Jason and a 2009 remake.

Peacock initially ordered the prequel series in 2022. Bryan Fuller was developing it until 2024.

Brad Caleb Kane is now the creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Friday the 13th screenwriter Victor Miller is also an executive producer along with Marc Toberoff, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian and Stuart Manashil. A24 is the studio producing the series.

Cardellini most recently starred in the Netflix series No Good Deed and Dead to Me.

A Friday the 13th: The Series ran from 1987 to 1990 but was unrelated to Jason Voorhees.