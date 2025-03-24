Pieces of Her actress Bella Heathcote and Horizon actor James Russo will join the cast of Tulsa King in Season 3, Paramount+ announced Monday.Heathcote, 37, will portray Cleo Montague in the series. The character grew up in Tulsa and her father owns a distillery, according to an official synopsis.Russo, meanwhile, will portray a "calm and measured" New York mob boss known as Quiet Ray Renzetti, the description continues.On Friday, Paramount+ announced that Robert Patrick (1923) and Beau Knapp (SEAL Team) would also star in the upcoming season, portraying a father and son, Jeremiah and Cole Dunmire.Sylvester Stallone will return to star as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who in Season 2 "encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa," according to the synopsis.Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delaney also star.