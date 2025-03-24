Pieces of Her actress Bella Heathcote and Horizon actor James Russo will join the cast of Tulsa King in Season 3, Paramount+ announced Monday.

Heathcote, 37, will portray Cleo Montague in the series. The character grew up in Tulsa and her father owns a distillery, according to an official synopsis.

Russo, meanwhile, will portray a "calm and measured" New York mob boss known as Quiet Ray Renzetti, the description continues.

On Friday, Paramount+ announced that Robert Patrick (1923) and Beau Knapp (SEAL Team) would also star in the upcoming season, portraying a father and son, Jeremiah and Cole Dunmire.

Sylvester Stallone will return to star as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who in Season 2 "encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa," according to the synopsis.