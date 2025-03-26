Live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series coming to Netflix from Arrowverse, 'Riverdale' producers
UPI News Service, 03/26/2025
Netflix announced Wednesday it has ordered a live-action Scooby-Doo series. No casting or release date was set but the streaming service ordered eight episodes.
The modern-day origin story will tell how the dog met his human friends Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy. Three are attending a summer camp and Velma is a local when they meet the dog who witnessed a supernatural murder.
Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are writers, showrunners and executive producers. Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and London Redman executive produce.
Berlanti brought DC Comics Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and more to television for The CW. They also produced Riverdale for The CW and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix, both based on Archie Comics.
Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner are also executive producers.
