Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday on its social media channels Wednesday. The livestream slowly panned across cast chairs featuring the names of the Marvel actors appearing in the ensemble film.

The video continued to announce Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Kelsey Grammer and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Grammer appeared in a post-credits scene in The Marvels as his X-Men character Beast, while Huerta Meji­a played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the franchise in which Wright also plays Shuri.

Mackie recently led Captain America: Brave New World, following his team-up with Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They battled John Walker (Russell), who next appears in Thunderbolts with Pugh.

Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn will reprise Human Torch.

Marvel previously announced Robert Downey, Jr. will appear in the film, but not as Tony Stark -- the actor is now playing Dr. Doom.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, will direct Doomsday and the subsequent Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is in production and will open May 1, 2026. Secret Wars follows May 7, 2027.

Doomsday will mark the first Avengers film since Endgame, released in 2019.