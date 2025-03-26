Bridget Jones actress Renee Zellweger is set to join the cast of Hulu's comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building in Season 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was confirmed in a social media post on the show's Instagram account Wednesday.

"Welcome to the building, Renee Zellweger!" reads the caption.

The photo shows a director's chair with Zellweger's name on the back, and the news quickly generated excitement from fans.

"You get more and more iconic every season," one comment reads.

Season 5 will also feature Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key, Deadline reports.

The series follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as they try to find the truth behind a death in their building.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years," an official synopsis reads. "Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Zellweger, 55, has starred in the Bridget Jones films, Jerry Maguire, Nurse Betty, Cold Mountain.