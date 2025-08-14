Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film
UPI News Service, 08/14/2025
Lalisa Manobal, better known as K-pop superstar Lisa, is back with a new music video.
The Thai singer and actress, 28, released the official short film for "Dream" featuring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi on Thursday.
Lisa portrays a grieving widow in the music video, which opens with a funeral service for her fictional husband (Sakaguchi).
She reflects on moments they shared together as she sings "I know a place where we can be us. I know it ain't real, but it's real enough. From sun going down to sun coming up, it's like you're here with me, whenever I close my eyes."
She remembers a moment in particular when she asked him what he wanted to be in his next life. After she said she wanted to be a tree, he said, "Then I want to become a lake in front of that tree. There's something magical about the way trees reflect on the lake. So I want to be the lake."
The film ends as Lisa spreads his ashes in a lake.
Lisa described the song as "an emotional, beautiful story," in a previous post promoting the music video.
The song is featured on her album Alter Ego, which dropped in February.
Lisa is also a member of Blackpink, alongside Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. The South Korean girl group is on tour through January. They released "Jump," their first single of the year, in July.
