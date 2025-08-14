Season 2 of Billy Bob Thornton's contemporary western, Landman, is set to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 16.

Based on Christian Wallace's Boomtown podcast and co-created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the drama follows characters -- from roughnecks to billionaires -- who are involved in the oil and gas industry in West Texas.

Making up the dysfunctional Norris family are Tommy (Thornton), the overworked, stressed-out, but highly skilled fixer for an independent oil company; attention-seeking Angela (Larter), the estranged wife who has just returned to Tommy after her lucrative second marriage ends; Tommy and Angela's son Cooper (Lofland), who is learning the family business from the ground up: and his sister, college-bound Ainsley (Randolph), who is determined to marry a rich quarterback.