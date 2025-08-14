Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Pius VII in 1742-- American West legend Doc Holliday in 1851-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930-- Musician Dash Crofts (Seals and Crofts) in 1940 (age 85)-- Musician David Crosby (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) in 1941-- Comedian\/actor Steve Martin in 1945 (age 80)-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 79)-- Musician Larry Graham (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1946 (age 79)-- Writer Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 78)-- Cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Carl Lumbly in 1951 (age 74)-- Musician James Horner in 1953-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 69)-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 66)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Magic Johnson in 1959 (age 66)-- Musician Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 65)-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 59)-- Musician Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 42)-- Actor Lamorne Morris in 1983 (age 42)-- College Football Hall of Fame member Tim Tebow in 1987 (age 38)-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 29)-- Musician Doechii in 1998 (age 27)-- Musician Hueningkai (TXT) in 2002 (age 23)-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 21)-- Musician Rora (Babymonster) in 2008 (age 17)