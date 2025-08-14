Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Pope Pius VII in 1742

-- American West legend Doc Holliday in 1851

-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930

-- Musician Dash Crofts (Seals and Crofts) in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician David Crosby (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) in 1941

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Larry Graham (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Writer Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 78)

-- Cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Carl Lumbly in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician James Horner in 1953

-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 66)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Magic Johnson in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Lamorne Morris in 1983 (age 42)

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Tim Tebow in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 29)

-- Musician Doechii in 1998 (age 27)

-- Musician Hueningkai (TXT) in 2002 (age 23)

-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 21)

-- Musician Rora (Babymonster) in 2008 (age 17)