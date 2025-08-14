The BBC announced Thursday that it has ordered two more seasons of its Waterloo Road reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British school drama previously ran for 10 seasons from 2006 through 2015.

It returned in 2023 with Season 11.

Season 16 is set to premiere next month, with Jon Richardson joining the cast, and Season 17 will air in 2026.

The next two seasons will begin filming in Greater Manchester later this year.

"I'm delighted that Waterloo Road will be opening its corridors once again, with two more series of the hit drama about to start filming," Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said in a statement.

"The show continues to entertain the audience who love to follow both the staff and pupils and, with a new series heading to BBC iPlayer and BBC One next month, they don't have long to wait!"

The show starts Lindsey Coulson, James Baxter, Saira Choudhry, Jo Coffey and Adam Thomas.