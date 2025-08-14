A singalong version of the hit animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters is coming to theaters.

The Sony Pictures Animation film follows fictional girl group HUNTR/X, made up of Rumi, Mira and Zoey (voiced by Arden Cho , May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, respectively), as they tackle both stadium performances and demons.

The KPop Demon Hunters: A Singalong Event will play in theaters Aug. 23 and 24. Tickets are available for purchase now.

The film has shattered records for Netflix, becoming the platform's second most popular English feature, and the top viewed animation.

Billboard's Hot 100 list for the week of Aug. 16 saw "Golden," a song from the film, top the charts.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI perform "Golden" and other songs on the soundtrack.

Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav and Lea Salonga also perform the film's music.

The voice cast also includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeon and Byung Hun Lee.