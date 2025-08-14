Taylor Swift is teasing new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The songstress, 35, unveiled the cover of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and shared the track list Wednesday.

The cover features Swift partially submerged in water while wearing a jeweled showgirl outfit. The album title is written in red glitter.

Her 12th album will include the songs "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood, "Cancelled!, Honey" and "The Life of a Showgirl" with Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift also released images of herself in various costumes featuring rhinestones, fishnet and feathers.

She announced her upcoming album during Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother retired NFL athlete Jason Kelce.

They shared a snippet from the show on Instagram Tuesday.

The album is due Oct. 3, and arrives following the news that Swift bought back her music.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It is something that I was working on while I was in Europe, on the Eras tour," she said on New Heights. "...I would be playing shows. I'd do like three shows in a row, I'd have three days off, I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour and actually like working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour. But I was so mentally stimulated, and so excited to be creating."