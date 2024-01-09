Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are officially headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Monday that Bonet, 56, has filed for divorce from Momoa, 44, two years after announcing their separation.

Bonet cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020, according to E! News.

People said Bonet requested joint custody of Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, her two children with Momoa, and no spousal support for either party.

Bonet, an actress who played Denise on The Cosby Show, and Momoa, an actor known for Aquaman, married in 2017 after more than 10 years together. The pair announced their split in a joint statement in January 2022.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," Momoa said. "We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

Bonet was previously married to singer Lenny Kravitz and has a daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, with her ex.