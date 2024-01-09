Lindsay Lohan is showing her support for the Mean Girls musical film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old actress attended the movie's New York premiere Monday.

Lohan played Cady Heron in the original Mean Girls (2004), written by and featuring Tina Fey.

The new Mean Girls is based on the original film and the Broadway musical adaptation, which features a book by Fey. The musical film is written by Fey, who also reprises her role of Ms. Norbury.

Lohan and Fey reunited on the red carpet at the premiere, with Lohan also joining producer Lorne Michaels and cast members Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp.

Mean Girls opens in theaters Friday. Paramount Pictures shared a final trailer for the movie last week.

Lohan, who starred with Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried in the original film, said on Radio Andy in 2020 that it "would be her dream" to make a Mean Girls sequel.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert reprised their Mean Girls roles in a Walmart ad in November.