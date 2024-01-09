Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Pope Gregory XV in 1554-- Women's suffrage and peace movement leader Carrie Chapman Catt in 1859-- French novelist Simone de Beauvoir in 1908-- Entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee in 1911-- Richard Nixon, 37th president of the United States, in 1913-- Author Judith Krantz in 1928-- Football Hall of Fame member Bart Starr in 1934-- Actor Bob Denver in 1935; sportscaster Dick Enberg in 1935-- Actor Susannah York in 1939-- Singer Joan Baez in 1941 (age 83)-- Musician Jimmy Page in 1944 (age 80)-- Country singer Crystal Gayle in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor J.K. Simmons in 1955 (age 69)-- Actor Imelda Staunton in 1956 (age 68)-- Guatemalan activist\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchu in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Joely Richardson in 1965 (age 59)-- Bandleader Dave Matthews in 1967 (age 57)-- Rapper Sean Paul in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor Omari Hardwick in 1974 (age 50)-- Pop singer AJ McLean in 1978 (age 46)-- Golfer Sergio Garcia in 1980 (age 44)-- Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, in 1982 (age 42)-- Actor Nicola Coughlan in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Nina Dobrev in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor Nicola Peltz in 1995 (age 29)-- Actor Kerris Dorsey in 1998 (age 26)