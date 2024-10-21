Netflix teamed up with Lindsay Lohan to tease the streamer's upcoming catalogue of holiday movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A short clip posted to social media shows the 38-year-old actress talking on phone.

"I gotta call you back," she says. "I think I got another trick-or-treater."

Instead, when she opens the door she finds Christmas carolers.

"The holidays are almost here..." they sing. "A time for movies full of cheer..."

Lohan closes the door and smiles.

The preview then announces when Netflix will release full trailers for its upcoming holiday films.

A full preview for Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis drops tomorrow, while the trailer for Hot Frosty, starring Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan, premieres Wednesday.