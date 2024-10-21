South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released the EP Whiplash and a music video for its song of the same name Monday.

The "Whiplash" video shows the members of Aespa get behind the camera and showcase different looks on a stark white stage.

The Whiplash album also features the tracks "Kill It," "Flights, Not Feelings," "Pink Hoodie," "Flowers" and "Just Another Girl."

Whiplash is Aespa's first release since the album Armageddon, released in May.

In addition to its new music, Aespa will perform Nov. 21 at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, where it is nominated for Best Female Group, Best Music Video and other awards.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.