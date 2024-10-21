Twisters will land on Peacock beginning Nov. 15, the streamer announced Monday.

The movie, which debuted in July, is a modern retelling of the 1996 hit starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt

The new version follows Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who comes out of her retirement from storm chasing to pursue "a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity," before meeting a social media storm tracker (Glen Powell).

"As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes," an official synopsis reads.

Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane also star.

"In 2024, Peacock will debut films including Oppenheimer, Trolls Band Together, Kung Fu Panda 4, Monkey Man, The Fall Guy, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and Speak No Evil," the streamer said in a press release Monday. "The star-studded Wicked will debut on Peacock in 2025."