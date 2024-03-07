Hulu released the first photos from the upcoming series Under the Bridge, starring Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough. The series premieres April 17.

Under the Bridge is based on the true story of the 1997 disappearance of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta). Gladstone plays the local police officer investigating the case.

Keough plays Rebecca Godfrey, on whose book the series is based. Chloe Guidry, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan and Archie Panjabi also star.

Quinn Shephard adapted Godfrey's book.

Photos show Reena sitting in a junkyard with friends, Gladstone in uniform and Keough as Godfrey sitting in a bedroom.

Gladstone is Oscar-nominated for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, the true story of the murders of Osage Nation Americans. Keough recently played a sasquatch in the Sundance Film Festival drama Sasquatch Sunset.

Two episodes premiere April 17 with new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.