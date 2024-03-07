Apple TV+ release the trailer for Loot Season 2 on Thursday. The new season premieres April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorced billionaire Molly Wells ( Maya Rudolph ) announces her plan to give away her entire fortune, $120 billion. She attempts a housing initiative but struggles with meetings and PDF files.

A SWAT team busts Molly's company in the trailer. At a retreat, Molly meets a seductive new man (Benjamin Bratt).

In Season 1, Molly divorced John Novak (Adam Scott) after she caught him having an affair. Molly got personally involved with one of the charities that is included in her assets, but experienced culture shock working with a non-profit.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster also star.

New episodes premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV+.