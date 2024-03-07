RLJE Entertainment released the trailer to Arcadian on Thursday. The sci-fi thriller starring Nicolas Cage premieres March 11 at SXSW before opening April 12.

Cage stars as a father caring for his sons after an apocalypse. Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins play the boys.

The trio, and a girl (Sadie Soverall) from nearby, battle creatures who come out at night. The trailer keeps the creatures hidden but shows their claw marks and fur.

Benjamin Brewer directs from a script by Mike Nilon. Brewer previously directed Cage in The Trust.

Nilon produced Cage movies Rage, Left Behind, Pay the Ghost, The Trust, U.S.S. Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Vengeance: A Love Story, Running with the Devil, Willy's Wonderland and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Arcadian is Nilon's second produced screenplay.