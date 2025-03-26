Leva Bonaparte will not return for upcoming seasons of Bravo's Southern Charm.

The television personality and bar owner made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

"Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun, I'll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Southern Charm first aired in 2014, and Bonaparte has appeared off and on before joining the cast in Season 7, Deadline reports.

"I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on boys and my joys," she said. "And need some time for a life reset on what is aligned for me! I don't have a very salacious personal life to share but I do have a lot going on and frankly I'm working on some pretty cool stuff that I hope to share more of soon!"

"I love my friends on Charm," she added. "Wish them the best and I'll show up when they need me."

Southern Charm is currently airing Season 10.

"The Charmers find themselves at a crossroads of familiar feuds and redefined boundaries," an official logline reads. "Once Charleston's rowdiest, the group appears committed to business, family and health, but growing pains are inevitable as fractures in their newfound life plans are quick to surface."

Bonaparte says she will pivot to focus on the Bravo series Southern Hospitality which showcases her club in Charleston.