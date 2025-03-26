The BBC and Netflix released the first photos from upcoming limited series The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which tells the true story of the explosion of a passenger plane over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bomb explosion killed 270 people on a flight from London's Heathrow Airport to New York on Dec. 21, 1988. It was the deadliest terrorist attack ever on British soil.

The six-part series examines the fallout from the attack, including the search for the perpetrators, a trial held in 2000, and the lead-up to an upcoming trial in the United States.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which was originally announced under the name Lockerbie, will air on the BBC and stream on the BBC iPlayer in Britain. The series will stream on Netflix outside of Britain. A premiere date has not yet been announced.