HBO announced a new two-part documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, will debut on the cable network and streaming service Max this summer.

The documentary, directed by Emmy winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, is billed as "an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel , exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting."

The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen videos and photographs from the singer's life and career.

"For those who think they know Joel's story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise," Lacy said. "I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before."

Joel, 75, released "Turn the Lights Back On," his first new single in 17 years, in February 2024. The singer-songwriter performed his 150th lifetime show at Madison Square Garden later that year.